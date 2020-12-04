Incoming House Democratic Caucus unanimously elects minority leader for next two years

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Democrats who won North Carolina House seats last month have chosen Chatham County Rep. Robert Reives to be their leader for the next two years.

The incoming House Democratic Caucus met on Thursday and elected Reives unanimously.

Rep. Darren Jackson of Wake County had decided not to seek reelection as minority leader, citing in part the party’s disappointing Nov. 3 election.

Republicans kept control of the chamber and picked up four additional seats.

Reives is an attorney who joined the House in early 2014. Reives will appoint a deputy minority leader. The caucus will elect minority whips for the two-year session.

