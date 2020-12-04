Advertisement

Incoming House Democratic Caucus unanimously elects minority leader for next two years

Incoming House Democratic Caucus elects House minority leader
Incoming House Democratic Caucus elects House minority leader(WHSV)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Democrats who won North Carolina House seats last month have chosen Chatham County Rep. Robert Reives to be their leader for the next two years.

The incoming House Democratic Caucus met on Thursday and elected Reives unanimously.

Rep. Darren Jackson of Wake County had decided not to seek reelection as minority leader, citing in part the party’s disappointing Nov. 3 election.

Republicans kept control of the chamber and picked up four additional seats.

Reives is an attorney who joined the House in early 2014. Reives will appoint a deputy minority leader. The caucus will elect minority whips for the two-year session. 

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 100 emergency vehicles took part in the escort.
Funeral service set for fallen Nash County deputy
This map shows county hot spots for the coronavirus.
COVID-19: State sees record 5,637 new cases in one day
ECU is furloughing another round of employees.
ECU chancellor, other top administrators being furloughed
15 people were displaced by the duplex fire.
Greenville duplex fire ruled accidental
Convicted Greenville bank robber headed back to prison on gun possession charge

Latest News

Hand-to-eye recount begins next week in NC Supreme Court race
Shop with a Cop needs donations to buy presents for Craven County students
Shop with a Cop seeking donations to buy presents for Craven County students
Guns at Flatwoods Outfitters in Hubert.
Gun permit applications double in Onslow County
Congressman G.K. Butterfield introduces The Prevent Diabetes Act
Congressman G.K. Butterfield introduces Prevent Diabetes Act