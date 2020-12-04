Hospital throws COVID safe Christmas Party for Volunteers

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - COVID-19 has changed the way so many things happen, and holiday parties are no exception to that. On Thursday staff at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern threw a coronavirus safe, drive-thru Christmas Party.

Hospital hosts drive-thru party for volunteers (WITN)

Kara Chadwick is the Volunteer Coordinator for the hospital, she says it’s been a tough eight months without her more than 400 volunteers that help out at the hospital. “We suspended volunteer on March the 18th so we haven’t had volunteers in the hospital since then,” said Chadwick.

Thursday was the first time since they sent volunteers home that Chadwick was able to see many of her team, “this is a celebration of the holiday season and we just want our volunteers to know how much we love and miss them and it’s just such a huge part of our hospital.”

The drive-thru part featured decorations, holiday music, gifts, and sweet treats like cookies and hot cocoa. Even though volunteers had to stay in their cars for the party, many like Cindy Jones who’s been volunteer for the past ten years say it was an incredibly special day.

“It means everything, I bugged Kara our volunteer boss enough to let me help so i could do something so here I am directing traffic and it’s great, it gives me a chance to see the volunteers I haven’t seen for so many months, it’s wonderful,” said Jones.

