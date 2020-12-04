Advertisement

Hand-to-eye recount begins next week in NC Supreme Court race

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -Counties across North Carolina will begin the recount early next week in the NC Supreme Court Chief Justice contest between Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Paul Newby.

A statewide machine recount concluded Wednesday, with Beasley trailing Newby by 401 votes out of nearly 4.4 million cast.

On Wednesday night, Beasley requested a hand-to-eye recount in a random sample of precincts. State law permits a candidate to request a sample hand-to-eye recount within 24 hours after the initial recount.

Under state law, each of the 100 county boards of elections will conduct a hand-to-eye count of all ballots in 3% of its precincts, rounded up to the next whole number of precincts. Each one-stop early voting site is considered a precinct for the purposes of a recount.

At 2 p.m. Friday, the State Board will conduct a random drawing to select the precincts for each county.

If the results of the sample hand-to-eye recount differ from the previous results within those precincts to the extent that extrapolating the amount of the change to the entire state would reverse the results, then a statewide hand-to-eye recount of all ballots would be conducted.

The State Board office soon will release detailed written guidance to assist county boards of elections with adjudicating questions of voter intent to ensure uniformity throughout the state. It will also provide information about the four-person, bipartisan teams that the county boards must use for the hand-to-eye count.

