Goldsboro man faces attempted first-degree murder charge after shooting

Edgar Smith mugshot
Edgar Smith mugshot(Goldsboro Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Goldsboro man faces an attempted first-degree murder charge after a shooting.

Thursday, Goldsboro Police responded to a reported shooting on West Grantham Street. Following an investigation, officials determined Edgar Smith was suspected of shooting Willie Hurst.

Hurst was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to his chest. His condition is not known at this time.

Smith was taken to Wayne UNC Health Care to receive medical treatment. After he was released from the hospital, Smith was taken to the Wayne County Magistrates Office where he was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Smith is currently being held on a $200,000 secured bond.

