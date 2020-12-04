Golden LEAF awards $2.4 million in funding to four counties

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) - The board of directors of Golden LEAF Foundation has awarded more than $2.4 million in funding to support a variety of efforts in four counties.

A news release from the foundation says the board approved four projects on Thursday for workforce training, agriculture, and economic development. The counties involved are Mitchell, Rutherford, Wake, and Halifax.

The money is coming through the Open Grants Program. Awards do not exceed $200,000. The board also approved two initiatives totaling $1.4 million to support agriculture and capacity building at N.C. State University and UNC-Chapel Hill.

Board members also approved $331,000 for two projects to support recovery from Hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

