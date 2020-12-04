Farmville post office to be renamed for late congressman Walter Jones

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More than a year after introducing the idea to Congress, Representative Dr. Greg Murphy’s bill to rename a local post office has been passed.

Murphy introduced the bill November of 2019 to rename the post office in Farmville, Pitt County, after late representative Walter Jones.

Jones was born and raised in Farmville and, for 24 years, represented the region in Congress before his passing.

Murphy was elected to fill his seat in 2019.

The Republican congressman wrote Friday morning, “Congressman Walter B. Jones Jr. was not only my predecessor, he was my friend and mentor as well. It was very fitting that the first legislation I introduced as a member of Congress be in his honor.

President Trump signed the bill Thursday to rename the building “Walter B. Jones, Jr. Post Office.”

