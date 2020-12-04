Advertisement

Emerge Gallery selling items ahead of holidays; First Friday ArtWalk happening tonight

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You can pick up some unique holiday gifts while supporting local artists Friday night.

The Holiday Artist Market and the Uptown First Friday ArtWalk are both happening in uptown Greenville.

The ArtWalk allows people to walk through uptown and visit multiple galleries and exhibits, all while experiencing the shops and restaurants the area has to offer. You can view the participating retailers and galleries here.

Emerge Gallery’s Holiday Artist Market is a virtual sale featuring a wide variety of unique items, from pottery to paintings, created by local artists. You can view the items here.

The artist market will run from December 4-19. For more information, call (252) 551-6947 or e-mail info@pittcountyarts.org.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ECU is furloughing another round of employees.
ECU chancellor, other top administrators being furloughed
This map shows county hot spots for the coronavirus.
COVID-19: Beaufort, Northampton, Wilson counties report additional deaths
face mask
Police: Wake County store owner cited for discouraging masks
Army investigators looking for details in the deaths of two men whose bodies were found at Fort...
Investigators identify two bodies found at Fort Bragg - seeking more about how they died
The Casablanca House is one of six structures being torn down.
Historical structures being demolished at Cape Lookout

Latest News

Edgar Smith mugshot
Goldsboro man faces first-degree murder charge after shooting
This map shows county hot spots for the coronavirus.
COVID-19: Beaufort, Northampton, Wilson counties report additional deaths
Golden LEAF awards $2.4 million in funding to four counties
This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Biscuit.
Saving Graces: Biscuit