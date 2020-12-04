Emerge Gallery selling items ahead of holidays; First Friday ArtWalk happening tonight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You can pick up some unique holiday gifts while supporting local artists Friday night.

The Holiday Artist Market and the Uptown First Friday ArtWalk are both happening in uptown Greenville.

The ArtWalk allows people to walk through uptown and visit multiple galleries and exhibits, all while experiencing the shops and restaurants the area has to offer. You can view the participating retailers and galleries here.

Emerge Gallery’s Holiday Artist Market is a virtual sale featuring a wide variety of unique items, from pottery to paintings, created by local artists. You can view the items here.

The artist market will run from December 4-19. For more information, call (252) 551-6947 or e-mail info@pittcountyarts.org.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.