ECU fall commencement ceremony happening today

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More than 2,000 ECU students will graduate virtually Friday.

ECU’s fall commencement ceremony begins at 10 a.m.

Interim Chancellor Dr. Ron Mitchelson will deliver a taped video message.

“We are incredibly proud of you and your academic accomplishments and realize this is an important milestone for you and your families,” Mitchelson said.

After the ceremony, several colleges and schools will have individual celebrations or remarks from their deans.

You can watch the ceremony on ECU’s website.

