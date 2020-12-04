Advertisement

ECU fall commencement ceremony happening today

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More than 2,000 ECU students will graduate virtually Friday.

ECU’s fall commencement ceremony begins at 10 a.m.

Interim Chancellor Dr. Ron Mitchelson will deliver a taped video message.

“We are incredibly proud of you and your academic accomplishments and realize this is an important milestone for you and your families,” Mitchelson said.

After the ceremony, several colleges and schools will have individual celebrations or remarks from their deans.

You can watch the ceremony on ECU’s website.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ECU is furloughing another round of employees.
ECU chancellor, other top administrators being furloughed
This map shows county hot spots for the coronavirus.
COVID-19: State sees record 5,637 new cases in one day
face mask
Police: Wake County store owner cited for discouraging masks
The Casablanca House is one of six structures being torn down.
Historical structures being demolished at Cape Lookout
Army investigators looking for details in the deaths of two men whose bodies were found at Fort...
Investigators identify two bodies found at Fort Bragg - seeking more about how they died

Latest News

Deputy Jared Allison
Nash County deputy laid to rest today
Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Cloudy and warmer Friday; Wet and windy Friday night
Morehead City fire damages building and contents
Morehead City fire damages building and contents
NCIS offering $1,000 reward to find men who assaulted a Camp Lejeune Marine
NCIS offering $1,000 reward to find men who assaulted a Camp Lejeune Marine