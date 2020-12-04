Craven Community College student surprised with new bike to get to school & work

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A local community college student who walks to work and school every day, received a special gift Thursday to help with his commute.

Alex Everest is putting himself through school at Craven Community College.

He also works to help support his parents and siblings, and he walks to school and work everyday.

Thursday, the “Bike Box Project” donated a bicycle to Alex so he can travel a little easier.

The bike was initially raffled off at the ‘Bernin to the Beach” ride last month.

The lucky winner of the bike wanted to give it to someone who needed it more than they did.

Everest said, “This is going to be such a help in so many ways I can’t even begin.”

Bethany Richards, Bike Box Project Founder, says, “We are so excited to present the bike and swag and all of the goods to such a hard-working man that not only is trying to put himself through college but also help his family.”

The Bike Box Project reached out to local high schools and college counselors, where Alex’s name was brought up as a worthy recipient.

