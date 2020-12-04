Advertisement

Craven Community College student surprised with new bike to get to school & work

Community college student no longer walking to school and work every day
Community college student no longer walking to school and work every day(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A local community college student who walks to work and school every day, received a special gift Thursday to help with his commute.

Alex Everest is putting himself through school at Craven Community College.

He also works to help support his parents and siblings, and he walks to school and work everyday.

Thursday, the “Bike Box Project” donated a bicycle to Alex so he can travel a little easier.

The bike was initially raffled off at the ‘Bernin to the Beach” ride last month.

The lucky winner of the bike wanted to give it to someone who needed it more than they did.

Everest said, “This is going to be such a help in so many ways I can’t even begin.”

Bethany Richards, Bike Box Project Founder, says, “We are so excited to present the bike and swag and all of the goods to such a hard-working man that not only is trying to put himself through college but also help his family.”

The Bike Box Project reached out to local high schools and college counselors, where Alex’s name was brought up as a worthy recipient.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 100 emergency vehicles took part in the escort.
Funeral service set for fallen Nash County deputy
ECU is furloughing another round of employees.
ECU chancellor, other top administrators being furloughed
This map shows county hot spots for the coronavirus.
COVID-19: State sees record 5,637 new cases in one day
15 people were displaced by the duplex fire.
Greenville duplex fire ruled accidental
Convicted Greenville bank robber headed back to prison on gun possession charge

Latest News

Rural counties concerns over COVID-19 vaccine availability
Rural counties concerns over COVID-19 vaccine availability
$1,000 reward to find men who assaulted a Camp Lejeune Marine
NCIS offering $1,000 reward to find men who assaulted a Camp Lejeune Marine
Rural counties concerns over COVID-19 vaccine availability
LCPS Superintendent named Superintendent of the Year
Lenoir County Schools Superintendent receives statewide honor