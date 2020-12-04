COVID-19 vaccines to reach health departments, hospitals first

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort County reported on Wednesday they had the second-highest single-day case count with 46 new active cases.

While county leaders say they’re seeing a sharp increase in the number of cases and not in the amount tested in the area, the race to distribute the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine is underway nationwide.

Amid the pandemic and flu season, O’Neal’s Drug Store said they’ve seen more people come in for a flu shot recently, with questions on the COVID-19 vaccine as well, such as how soon they can expect it and how its administered.

“There are several different vaccines in production, and waiting for FDA approval,” clinical pharmacist Sarah Sproat said. “So there are one-shot vaccines, and there are also some two-shot vaccines. Right now, the side effects of vaccines are like any other that I’ve seen. But we don’t really know, and until the complete FDA approval comes out, we won’t really know.”

The side effects Sproat mentioned were general malaise, tiredness, sore arm, and muscle pain as expected with any vaccine. But Sproat said she’s completed continuing education on the vaccine and will wait until she can put what she’s learned into action.

“I think that the challenges could be. We just don’t really know what to anticipate,” Sproat said. “We don’t know...what to expect, before or after the shot, and then we don’t really know exactly what differentiates between the flu and Covid. It’s kind of hard to know since so many of the symptoms are similar and just making sure the patient is in good communication [with their doctor].”

Currently, no one is required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine requires extreme cold, which pharmacist Neal O’Neal said initially seemed challenging to store at his local pharmacy.

“We certainly worried about being able to store the vaccine because most pharmacies don’t have ultra-cold storage capabilities,” O’Neal said.

But it’ll be months before the vaccines reach local pharmacies.

“Probably by the time we’re getting doses for the general public, those will be probably just a vaccine that we could store in our normal refrigerator or freezer,” O’Neal said.

Beaufort County Health Director Jim Madson said health departments and hospitals are the first in line to receive the first doses and will be provided containers for proper storage, especially the ultra-cold chain.

“I think we can keep it for about 15 days at that temperature, and then once we reconstitute it, it’s good for another ten days,” Madson said. “So there’s a good bit of time for planning purposes in there.”

Until everyone is eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Madson reminds the public to stay vigilant.

“I will say that the public as a whole needs to be patient because the idea is to hit vulnerable people and the areas that can spread the quickest first,” Madson said. “But the number of supplies and the vaccines out there will be a long time – and I’m going to say a long time, 2-4 months before the numbers are high enough to be given to the general population.”

O’Neal’s Drug Store said they’re prepared for the time being, confident in handling large volumes once the vaccine passes the first round of distribution.

“We’re already doing vaccines and other immunizations for patients already, so the grand works are already there. We just need the vaccine,” O’Neal said.

Madson said he’d like all the partners to vaccinate their clients so that they can get as many people in the county as immunized as possible.

“Towards the next three months or somewhere in there, there’s probably going to be efforts at every county to open up what they call “points of distribution,” Madson said. “Where people will be able to drive through and just get vaccinated to that system as well. I think we’re going to see that a high percentage of the population is probably gonna want to get vaccinated. Not everybody, I think 58% say they will – and I think that operations gonna take 4-5 more months before we get to the other side of Covid worries. And of course, we’ll probably have to live with Covid for a while.”

