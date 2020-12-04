Advertisement

Congressman G.K. Butterfield introduces Prevent Diabetes Act

Congressman G.K. Butterfield introduces The Prevent Diabetes Act
Congressman G.K. Butterfield introduces The Prevent Diabetes Act(WLUC)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, DC (WITN) - Representative G.K. Butterfield (D-NC) and three other lawmakers are working to prevent diabetes with a new act called The Promoting Responsible and Effective Virtual Experiences through Novel Technology to Deliver Improved Access and Better Engagement with Tested and Evidence-Based Strategies, better known as The Prevent Diabetes Act.

Congressman Butterfield, Tom Rice (R-SC), Diana DeGette (D-CO), and Tom Reed (R-NY) introduced the act on Thursday.

Congressman Butterfield said, “Over 3.5 million North Carolinians have prediabetes, and this number continues to grow. We know that diabetes disproportionately affects minority communities, especially those living in rural and underserved areas. It is critical to support these vulnerable communities by leveraging every tool at our disposal and providing education and information on healthy choices that will help prevent the development of diabetes. Increasing virtual access to the Diabetes Prevention Program will make it easier for people to access the vital information and care they need.”

According to the CDC, 13% of American adults have diabetes, including 26.8% of those aged 65 or older. Diabetes prevalence varies substantially by race/ethnicity, affecting 16.4% of Black adults, 14.9% of Asian adults, and 14.7% of Hispanic adults, versus 11.9% of White adults. In neighboring South Carolina, Diabetes is the 7th leading cause of death.

Lawmakers say the Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program expanded model is a structured intervention to prevent type 2 diabetes in individuals with an indication of prediabetes.

“By dramatically expanding virtual access to the Diabetes Prevention Program, a critical Medicare service, we will ensure more Americans can utilize the informational resources they need to make healthy decisions. As Co-Chair of the Diabetes Caucus, we know how important it is to reduce the incidence of diabetes in the United States and support those Americans battling the disease,” said Congressman Tom Reeves, co-chair of the Congressional Diabetes Caucus.

Lawmakers added the primary goal of the expanded model is at least 5 percent weight loss by participants. The study found that lifestyle changes resulting in modest weight loss sharply reduced type 2 diabetes in people at high risk for the disease.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 100 emergency vehicles took part in the escort.
Funeral service set for fallen Nash County deputy
This map shows county hot spots for the coronavirus.
COVID-19: State sees record 5,637 new cases in one day
ECU is furloughing another round of employees.
ECU chancellor, other top administrators being furloughed
15 people were displaced by the duplex fire.
Greenville duplex fire ruled accidental
Convicted Greenville bank robber headed back to prison on gun possession charge

Latest News

Incoming House Democratic Caucus elects House minority leader
Incoming House Democratic Caucus unanimously elects minority leader for next two years
Hand-to-eye recount begins next week in NC Supreme Court race
Shop with a Cop needs donations to buy presents for Craven County students
Shop with a Cop seeking donations to buy presents for Craven County students
Guns at Flatwoods Outfitters in Hubert.
Gun permit applications double in Onslow County