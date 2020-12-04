Congressman G.K. Butterfield introduces Prevent Diabetes Act

WASHINGTON, DC (WITN) - Representative G.K. Butterfield (D-NC) and three other lawmakers are working to prevent diabetes with a new act called The Promoting Responsible and Effective Virtual Experiences through Novel Technology to Deliver Improved Access and Better Engagement with Tested and Evidence-Based Strategies, better known as The Prevent Diabetes Act.

Congressman Butterfield, Tom Rice (R-SC), Diana DeGette (D-CO), and Tom Reed (R-NY) introduced the act on Thursday.

Congressman Butterfield said, “Over 3.5 million North Carolinians have prediabetes, and this number continues to grow. We know that diabetes disproportionately affects minority communities, especially those living in rural and underserved areas. It is critical to support these vulnerable communities by leveraging every tool at our disposal and providing education and information on healthy choices that will help prevent the development of diabetes. Increasing virtual access to the Diabetes Prevention Program will make it easier for people to access the vital information and care they need.”

According to the CDC, 13% of American adults have diabetes, including 26.8% of those aged 65 or older. Diabetes prevalence varies substantially by race/ethnicity, affecting 16.4% of Black adults, 14.9% of Asian adults, and 14.7% of Hispanic adults, versus 11.9% of White adults. In neighboring South Carolina, Diabetes is the 7th leading cause of death.

Lawmakers say the Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program expanded model is a structured intervention to prevent type 2 diabetes in individuals with an indication of prediabetes.

“By dramatically expanding virtual access to the Diabetes Prevention Program, a critical Medicare service, we will ensure more Americans can utilize the informational resources they need to make healthy decisions. As Co-Chair of the Diabetes Caucus, we know how important it is to reduce the incidence of diabetes in the United States and support those Americans battling the disease,” said Congressman Tom Reeves, co-chair of the Congressional Diabetes Caucus.

Lawmakers added the primary goal of the expanded model is at least 5 percent weight loss by participants. The study found that lifestyle changes resulting in modest weight loss sharply reduced type 2 diabetes in people at high risk for the disease.

