CAPE LOOKOUT: Severed head only body part found of murdered Ft. Bragg paratrooper

Enrique Roman-Martinez
Enrique Roman-Martinez(WITN)
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An autopsy done in Greenville said authorities only recovered the severed head of a missing Fort Bragg paratrooper this past summer.

Specialist Enrique Roman-Martinez was camping with other soldiers at Cape Lookout over the Memorial Day weekend when the 21-year-old disappeared.

Six days later remains of the soldier were found on a beach at Shackelford Banks. The positive ID was made using dental records, according to Army investigators.

The autopsy, conducted at the Brody School of Medicine, says there were “multiple chop injuries with the transection of the neck and cervical spine”. The document lists the man’s cause of death as “homicide by undetermined means”.

There is a $25,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction of those responsible for the soldier’s murder.

His family had previously raised concerns that even though Martinez was missing, his friends didn’t immediately report this to park rangers even though they had encountered the rangers five hours before the first 911 call was made.

