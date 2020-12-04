Advertisement

AAA safe driving advice to view holiday lights

Hathaway Holiday Lights 2020
Hathaway Holiday Lights 2020(WABI)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - It might seem like an obvious statement, but one that needs repeating after people report neighborhood accidents as folks drive through looking at holiday lights.

AAA says enjoying holiday lights from your car is a great way to get into the holiday spirit while maintaining social distance. Whether you are heading to a community display or checking out decorations in your neighborhood, it’s important to stay safe on the road by avoiding risks behind the wheel.

“Personal vehicles can help you safely share in the joys of the season,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “But combining driving with other activities could cause distractions behind the wheel and could endanger yourself, your passengers, and others on the road.”

AAA recommends a few reminders when viewing light displays. They say everyone in the vehicle should remain seated and buckled, pull over if you need to program your navigation system, check a map, or take pictures.

They also say don’t come to a complete stop in a traffic lane and be careful when passing vehicles that may stop.

If you visit a drive-thru event and need to turn off your headlights, remember to turn them back on when you leave, and make sure you have winter clothing if there’s a roadside emergency.

Finally, AAA says always check weather and roadway conditions before you go out. While falling snow may enhance the holiday atmosphere, it also creates additional safety hazards, especially at night.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ECU is furloughing another round of employees.
ECU chancellor, other top administrators being furloughed
This map shows county hot spots for the coronavirus.
COVID-19: Hospitalizations in state climb to new record again
Army investigators looking for details in the deaths of two men whose bodies were found at Fort...
Investigators identify two bodies found at Fort Bragg - seeking more about how they died
Deputy Jared Allison was killed in a traffic accident on Thanksgiving.
Nash County deputy laid to rest today
face mask
Police: Wake County store owner cited for discouraging masks

Latest News

Toys donated to Maynard Children's Hospital
Marines and Joey’s Little Angels donate toys to Maynard Children Hospital
State-Fish Art Contest is now open and accepting entries
State-Fish Art Contest now open and accepting entries
This testing center will be open on December 5th.
Vidant testing site open on Saturday
Enrique Roman-Martinez
CAPE LOOKOUT: Severed head only body part found of murdered Ft. Bragg paratrooper