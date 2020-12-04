AAA safe driving advice to view holiday lights

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - It might seem like an obvious statement, but one that needs repeating after people report neighborhood accidents as folks drive through looking at holiday lights.

AAA says enjoying holiday lights from your car is a great way to get into the holiday spirit while maintaining social distance. Whether you are heading to a community display or checking out decorations in your neighborhood, it’s important to stay safe on the road by avoiding risks behind the wheel.

“Personal vehicles can help you safely share in the joys of the season,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “But combining driving with other activities could cause distractions behind the wheel and could endanger yourself, your passengers, and others on the road.”

AAA recommends a few reminders when viewing light displays. They say everyone in the vehicle should remain seated and buckled, pull over if you need to program your navigation system, check a map, or take pictures.

They also say don’t come to a complete stop in a traffic lane and be careful when passing vehicles that may stop.

If you visit a drive-thru event and need to turn off your headlights, remember to turn them back on when you leave, and make sure you have winter clothing if there’s a roadside emergency.

Finally, AAA says always check weather and roadway conditions before you go out. While falling snow may enhance the holiday atmosphere, it also creates additional safety hazards, especially at night.

