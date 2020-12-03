Advertisement

Wilson women collecting winter gear for shelters

The drive is Saturday, December 5 from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. outside the Dollar Tree in Wilson.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Two women from Wilson are sharing love and warmth this holiday season.

Linda Wright and Linda Durham are organizing a drive to collect socks, hats and gloves for those in need this winter. They will be collecting gear this Saturday, December 5 from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. outside the Dollar Tree in Wilson.

All of the collections will be donated to the Wesley Shelter, the Flynn Home and Veterans Residential Services.

Wright says it is important for her to give back because she has been on the receiving end and in need in the past.

“We are so excited to be able to help people in need because I myself have been where they are and I know how thankful I was for everything that was done for me,” said Wright.

Wright says they are planning to make this an annual event. If you have any questions, you can contact her at lindafwright77@hotmail.com.

