Tryon Palace cancels Holiday Cheer event

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -To protect the health and safety of staff and visitors, Tryon Palace is canceling the upcoming Holiday Cheer event, originally scheduled for December 12 and 19, due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in North Carolina.

Tryon Palace Executive Director Bill McCrea said, “We are disappointed to make the tough choice to cancel this beloved event, however, with the fireworks display, we hope to spread holiday cheer to the community of New Bern, and we look forward to seeing everyone again at next year’s Candlelight event.”

Tryon Palace will welcome the holiday season and the coming New Year with a black-powder fireworks display from the South Lawn, on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.

You are asked to view the fireworks from the safety of your car.

Parking is available at the Eden Street and North Carolina History Center parking lots, or from the streets surrounding the Palace.

Ticket holders for Holiday Cheer will be given the option for a refund, or have the opportunity to donate their ticket price in support of Tryon Palace. Patrons who purchased their tickets online are encouraged to watch their email in the coming days for full details. Ticket holders who purchased in-person can call 800-767-1560 for a refund, or choose to donate as well.

