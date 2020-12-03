Advertisement

Road closures scheduled for Lenoir County due to pipe replacements

(WAGM)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The N.C. Department of Transportation is planning to replace several crossline pipes over the next three weeks on a Lenoir County road prompting road closures.

Live Oak Hog Company Road will close in both directions for the maintenance work. The first closure is scheduled between 8 a.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday.

Drivers in the area will be detoured onto Jonestown Road, N.C. 11 and Davis Mill Road.

Motorists should plan ahead as their commute may take longer than normal and use caution when traveling near the work zone.

The department will notify the public ahead of the remaining pipe replacements and closures on this road when they are scheduled.

