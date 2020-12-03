Advertisement

Rittenhouse has preliminary hearing on Wisconsin charges

This undated booking photo from the Antioch (Illinois) Police Department shows Kyle...
This undated booking photo from the Antioch (Illinois) Police Department shows Kyle Rittenhouse, who has been charged with fatally shooting two men and injuring a third during protest in Kenosha, Wis., in late August.(Antioch Police Department/Chicago Tribune via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - A 17-year-old Illinois man accused of killing two men during an August protest in Wisconsin faces a preliminary hearing in the case.

Hearings such as the one Thursday in Kenosha are generally used to determine whether enough evidence exists to proceed to a trial.

Kyle Rittenhouse is charged with homicide and attempted homicide in the shootings. They came during a night of unrest in Kenosha following the police shooting two days earlier of Jacob Blake, a Black man.

Rittenhouse is free on $2 million bond largely provided by supporters who see him as a patriot who was trying to protect other people’s property. Others view him as a trigger-happy youth whose presence with a rifle incited protesters.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 100 emergency vehicles took part in the escort.
Funeral service set for fallen Nash County deputy
15 people were displaced by the duplex fire.
Greenville duplex fire ruled accidental
Convicted Greenville bank robber headed back to prison on gun possession charge
$12 Million fine for Singapore shipping company dumping trash in NC & other waters
This map shows county hot spots for the coronavirus.
COVID-19: Eight Eastern Carolina counties reporting more deaths

Latest News

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger opens up about attacks on him and his family and...
Georgia Sec. of State responds to threats, attacks by Trump
FILE - This Sept. 20, 1966 photo provided by the San Diego Air and Space Museum shows an Atlas...
NASA: Mystery object is 54-year-old rocket, not asteroid
Great Britain, one of the hardest hit by COVID-19, has become the first nation in the west to...
Phishing ploy targets COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort
Wilson Fundraiser
Wilson Fundraiser
Paraprofessional Jessica Wein helps Josh Nazzaro stay focused while attending class virtually...
School closings threaten gains of students with disabilities