Advertisement

Police: Wake County store owner cited for discouraging masks

face mask
face mask(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WENDELL, N.C. (AP) - Police say a North Carolina store owner was given a citation for encouraging customers NOT to wear a mask while inside her store, violating orders to preserve public health during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wendell General Store owner Regina Harmon was cited Wednesday with one count of aiding and abetting the violation of an executive order.

Harmon’s store posted signs stating: “Masks not required, exceptions to every rule” and “We request that you not wear a face covering.” Gov. Roy Cooper’s mask requirement has been in place since June.

Wendell police say officers cited Harmon after consulting with the Wake County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 100 emergency vehicles took part in the escort.
Funeral service set for fallen Nash County deputy
15 people were displaced by the duplex fire.
Greenville duplex fire ruled accidental
Convicted Greenville bank robber headed back to prison on gun possession charge
$12 Million fine for Singapore shipping company dumping trash in NC & other waters
This map shows county hot spots for the coronavirus.
COVID-19: Eight Eastern Carolina counties reporting more deaths

Latest News

Great Britain, one of the hardest hit by COVID-19, has become the first nation in the west to...
Phishing ploy targets COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort
FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook to remove COVID-19 vaccine-related misinformation
This is Santa Claus in the Coronavirus Age, where visits are done with layers of protection or...
Ho, ho — Whoa! Virus keeping most Santas at a distance
One Santa in Colorado isn't letting the pandemic stand in his way of spreading holiday cheer.
COVID: Santa parades through Colorado neighborhood
FILE - In this July 27, 2020, file photo, Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa...
US coronavirus deaths top 3,100 in a single day for the first time