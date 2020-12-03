POLICE: Two arrested in Rocky Mount teen murder

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police have arrested two people, including a juvenile, in the murder of a teenager.

Police charged 20-year-old Jahere Jones and a 17-year-old juvenile with murder. They’re accused of killing a 17-year-old on Hammond Street back on November 21. Officers charged the pair on Tuesday.

Both suspects are at the Nash County Detention Center under no bond.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.