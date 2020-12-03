Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reminds you to beware of porch pirates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Local law enforcement wants to make sure you don’t fall victim to any grinches this year.

Because of the pandemic, more people are shopping online this year. That means there will also be more porch pirates looking to scoop up any deliveries left on your front porch, or in your mailbox.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office posted some suggestions on its Facebook page to help you avoid porch pirates, including staying alert of suspicious vehicles and people in your neighborhood.

It also recommends sending your package to a trusted friend who may be home at the time of delivery.

Lee Darnell, Public Information Officer with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says, “Shopping being more difficult, people are ordering online more than ever. Porch pirates this year is a bigger problem than ever so we are going to have to be more alert, be careful and protect our items.”

A few other tips include utilizing online tracking if possible, have packages delivered to a nearby store for pickup, and always report suspicious activity or problems to law enforcement.

