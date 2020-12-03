Phillip’s Forecast: Sunny and milder afternoon

Thursday

Sunny skies and milder breezes will lift temperatures to the upper 50s this afternoon. Tonight will be chilly but not as cold as last night. Lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

An incoming storm system from the west will help bump our temps up while also increasing our chance of rain by Friday night. Cloud cover will slowly spread over the eastern NC Friday with rain showers holding off until late Friday night into early Saturday. At this point, it looks as though the rain will be clear of our coast by midday Saturday, however colder air will follow the departing raindrops. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s Friday, near 60 Saturday and low 50s Sunday.