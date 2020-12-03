NC audit questions monitoring of virus funds for education

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -State Auditor Beth Wood’s office says North Carolina’s education department has failed to monitor sufficiently whether over $140 million in federal coronavirus relief money was used properly or met its intended purposes.

That is the conclusion of a performance audit released Wednesday that goes through August.

Wood’s auditors focused on money for nutrition services and summer learning programs and for distribution to local districts.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson disagrees with much of the audit’s findings. He says his agency ``vigorously worked’' to deliver relief funds while making sure helping those in need was a key focus.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.