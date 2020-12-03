Advertisement

NC audit questions monitoring of virus funds for education

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -State Auditor Beth Wood’s office says North Carolina’s education department has failed to monitor sufficiently whether over $140 million in federal coronavirus relief money was used properly or met its intended purposes.

That is the conclusion of a performance audit released Wednesday that goes through August.

Wood’s auditors focused on money for nutrition services and summer learning programs and for distribution to local districts.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson disagrees with much of the audit’s findings. He says his agency ``vigorously worked’' to deliver relief funds while making sure helping those in need was a key focus.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday the governor tightened mask requirements.
State to initially receive 85,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine
More than 100 emergency vehicles took part in the escort.
Funeral service set for fallen Nash County deputy
The mayor of Farmville has tested positive for COVID-19.
Farmville mayor tests positive for COVID-19
Top Left: Brandon Jemal Barfield, Keith Devone Anderson, Michael Anthony Ward, Terrell Davon...
Seven people arrested on drug charges
James Fredrick Hammontree arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple family members.
Man arrested for sexually abusing multiple family members

Latest News

Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht
Matt’s Forecast: Another morning in the 20s
Congressman G.K. Butterfield appointed to Senior Chief Deputy Whip
Congressman G.K. Butterfield appointed to Senior Chief Deputy Whip
Fire officials give advice on how to prevent fires this holiday season
Fire officials give advice on how to prevent fires this holiday season
Weather Authority Forecast
Weather Authority Forecast December 3, 2020
Funeral service set for fallen Nash County deputy
Funeral service set for fallen Nash County deputy