Man faces attempted murder charges following shooting in Rocky Mount

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police have arrested a man in connection to a November shooting.

On Nov. 25 police arrested Yasin Jones, 21, in connection to a Nov. 20 shooting on South Wesleyan Boulevard in Rocky Mount.

Jones was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder. He is currently being held at the Nash County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.

