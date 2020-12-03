Advertisement

Man faces attempted murder charges following shooting in Rocky Mount

Yasin Jones Mugshot
Yasin Jones Mugshot(Rocky Mount Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police have arrested a man in connection to a November shooting.

On Nov. 25 police arrested Yasin Jones, 21, in connection to a Nov. 20 shooting on South Wesleyan Boulevard in Rocky Mount.

Jones was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder. He is currently being held at the Nash County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.

