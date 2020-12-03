Jim’s Forecast: Colder start; Warmer finish

Thursday

Heavy frost will slow you down out the door this morning. Upper 20s at sunrise will climb to the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. Winds will be out of the west at 4 to 8 mph under sun filled skies.

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

An incoming storm system from the west will help bump our temps up while also increasing our chance of rain. Cloud cover will slowly spread over the eastern NC Friday with rain showers holding off until late Friday night into Saturday. At this point, it looks as though the rain will be clear of our coast by mid afternoon Saturday, however colder air will follow the departing raindrops. Highs will reach the upper 60s Friday, low 60s Saturday with a 10° drop to the low 50s Sunday.