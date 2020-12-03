Advertisement

Investigators identify two bodies found at Fort Bragg - seeking more about how they died

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -Army investigators are trying to find out details in the deaths of two men whose bodies were found at Fort Bragg.

A statement from post officials says the bodies were found on Wednesday in a training area on post, and adds that the deaths are not related to official unit training.

A statement from Fort Bragg on Thursday says special agents from the Army Criminal Investigation Command are investigating the deaths. The statement also said the identities of the two men are being withheld pending notification of next of kin. No other details were provided.

