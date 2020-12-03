Historical structures being demolished at Cape Lookout
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (WITN) - A half dozen historical homes on the Cape Lookout National Seashore are being demolished due to safety reasons.
The national seashore says hurricanes, nor’easters, and other storms have taken a toll on homes that used to be inhabited on North Core Banks, South Core Banks, and Shackleford Banks.
Over the past three years, the seashore says unrecoverable damage has happened to the Casablanca House, the Seltzer-Dawsey House, the Jetty Worker 1 House, the TT Potter House, the Frank Gaskill House, and the Battle Brothers Hunting Lodge.
Cape Lookout says they will soon be demolished, while efforts continue to repair the remaining structures on the barrier islands.
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.