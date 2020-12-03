Advertisement

Historical structures being demolished at Cape Lookout

The Casablanca House is one of six structures being torn down.
The Casablanca House is one of six structures being torn down.(Cape Lookout National Seashore)
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (WITN) - A half dozen historical homes on the Cape Lookout National Seashore are being demolished due to safety reasons.

The national seashore says hurricanes, nor’easters, and other storms have taken a toll on homes that used to be inhabited on North Core Banks, South Core Banks, and Shackleford Banks.

Over the past three years, the seashore says unrecoverable damage has happened to the Casablanca House, the Seltzer-Dawsey House, the Jetty Worker 1 House, the TT Potter House, the Frank Gaskill House, and the Battle Brothers Hunting Lodge.

Cape Lookout says they will soon be demolished, while efforts continue to repair the remaining structures on the barrier islands.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 100 emergency vehicles took part in the escort.
Funeral service set for fallen Nash County deputy
15 people were displaced by the duplex fire.
Greenville duplex fire ruled accidental
This map shows county hot spots for the coronavirus.
COVID-19: State sees record 5,637 new cases in one day
Convicted Greenville bank robber headed back to prison on gun possession charge
ECU is furloughing another round of employees.
ECU chancellor, other top administrators being furloughed

Latest News

This map shows county hot spots for the coronavirus.
COVID-19: State sees record 5,637 new cases in one day
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Sunny and milder afternoon
ENC Cares - Great Toy Takeaway - Dec. '20
ECU is furloughing another round of employees.
ECU chancellor, other top administrators being furloughed