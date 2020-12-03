Historical structures being demolished at Cape Lookout

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (WITN) - A half dozen historical homes on the Cape Lookout National Seashore are being demolished due to safety reasons.

The national seashore says hurricanes, nor’easters, and other storms have taken a toll on homes that used to be inhabited on North Core Banks, South Core Banks, and Shackleford Banks.

“As many of you know, I have put a lot of blood, sweat, and tears into trying to get us back on track with the preservation of these buildings. Deterioration, lack of attention, and our environment have all contributed to the loss. I truly regret it and will do everything I can to get the remaining structures repaired. To honor the women and men who made a living out of these buildings, we will put up waysides at each location to commemorate their contribution to the culture and history of the banks.”

Over the past three years, the seashore says unrecoverable damage has happened to the Casablanca House, the Seltzer-Dawsey House, the Jetty Worker 1 House, the TT Potter House, the Frank Gaskill House, and the Battle Brothers Hunting Lodge.

Cape Lookout says they will soon be demolished, while efforts continue to repair the remaining structures on the barrier islands.

