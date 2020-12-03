Advertisement

Fire officials give advice on how to prevent fires this holiday season

By Amber Lake
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Cold, winter months are in our future, meaning more people will be turning that heat on in their homes.

That, combined with Christmas decorations and Christmas trees, can be a dangerous combination unless precautions are taken.

Fire officials are outlining what people can do to prevent fires in their homes this holiday season.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, heating is the second leading cause of U.S. home fires, deaths and injuries.

It’s also said that half of all home heating fires occur in December, January and February.

When it comes to space heaters, taking precautions is necessary.

Greenville Fire and Rescue says to plug only one heat-producing appliance into an electrical outlet at one time.

Christmas trees can be another fire starter.

The National Fire Protection Association says between 2014-2018, U.S. fire departments responded to an average 160 home fires a year that started with Christmas trees.

In more than one-fifth of those Christmas tree fires, some type of heat source was too close to the tree.

You also need to make sure your tree has enough water throughout the season to keep it from drying out and becoming more of a fire hazard.

NFPA also says that more than one of every four home Christmas tree fires is caused by electrical problems, so making sure your cords aren’t broken or frayed can save your home from a fire starting.

