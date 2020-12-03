Finish Line grants available for PCC students facing emergencies

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Pitt Community College has funding available to help students overcome unforeseen financial emergencies and maintain their enrollment in order to complete programs of study.

The funding comes from North Carolina’s Finish Line Grants Program, which state legislators established in 2018 to help students ‘cross the finish line and graduate.’

Finish Line funding amounts vary, but students can receive as much as $1,000 in a semester to pay for a wide range of expenses, including tuition, books and fees, housing, transportation, child/dependent care, utility bills, medical needs, and accommodations for individuals with disabilities.

To be considered for Finish Line funding, students must be enrolled in an eligible PCC program. They must have completed more than 50 percent of their curriculum’s credit requirements with at least a 2.0 GPA. Funding is not available to Pitt’s Associate in General Education and University Transfer students, per grant guidelines.

For more information on Finish Line Grants at PCC, students should contact the college’s counseling office by emailing pcccounseling@email.pittcc.edu.

