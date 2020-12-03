ECU wide receiver Blake Proehl declares for NFL Draft

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football junior wide receiver Blake Proehl announced Thursday that he will forgo his final two years of college eligibility to pursue his dream of playing in the NFL.

On Twitter, Proehl wrote: “Thank you ECU for everything. To God be the Glory.”

In three seasons with the Pirates, Proehl caught 130 passes for 1,576 yards and nine touchdowns.

Proehl has already earned his college degree.

He also attached this heartfelt message to Pirate Nation:

Pirate Nation, When I made the decision in 2017 to become a Pirate, I knew it was a choice that would alter the course of my life forever. The past four years have been a blessing and I could not be more thankful for them. One of the many reasons I was attracted to ECU was the alignment between the University, city of Greenville and surrounding region. It’s a “football town” where Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium is where you are on Saturday’s in the fall and purple and gold are the colors of choice. Most importantly, I wanted to earn a college degree and was able to accomplish that in my time This process has been difficult for me personally because of my love for ECU and Pirate Nation, but I am ready to pursue my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL. I have lived my life following God’s plan and I believe this is the next step in that journey. Thank you to my family who are truly everything to me. My mom and dad are my hero’s and they have encouraged and supported me every step of this journey. I couldn’t ask for better siblings than my brother and sister. So many coaches over the years helped me develop as a player and a person. I was fortunate to get two years with Coach Houston who taught me lifelong lessons that I will cherish forever. We have established a family-like culture of accountability and I know great things are in the future. Coach Dudzik was vital in my development on the field and I am forever grateful for the relationship we built. Coach ‘Big John’ made sure I was mentally and physically ready for every game and encouraged me through times of adversity. Coach Bowles at Providence taught me the finer points of the game and encouraged me to chase my dreams. I will always have love and admiration for my teammates. We have been through so much together on and off the field and formed lifelong relationships. I will miss each of you. Pirate Nation, I’m so glad I made the decision to play football for the greatest fans in the country. Your loyalty, everlasting support and kindness will stay with me forever. I hope I made you proud. Go Pirates! Blake Proehl

