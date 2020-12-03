WATCH LIVE NOW: ECU chancellor, other top administrators being furloughed

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Another round of furloughs has been announced for East Carolina University, and this time it’s hitting top administrators.

The chancellor, vice chancellors, and deans are among the 23 people getting 10-day furloughs at ECU.

The university says this round of furloughs will save the university some $250,000.

“Like the previous decisions regarding furloughs, this decision was not made lightly. Though it can’t make up for the losses experienced by some of our colleagues, I feel it’s important that our leadership take on some of the burden that we are asking of others.”

In September, Mitchelson said the university was facing a $25 million budget shortfall due to the impact of COVID-19.

Previously, furloughs have been announced for athletics, administration & finance, academic affairs, and for employees that provide auxiliary services such as student housing.

