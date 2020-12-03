Advertisement

WATCH LIVE NOW: ECU chancellor, other top administrators being furloughed

ECU is furloughing another round of employees.
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Another round of furloughs has been announced for East Carolina University, and this time it’s hitting top administrators.

The chancellor, vice chancellors, and deans are among the 23 people getting 10-day furloughs at ECU.

The university says this round of furloughs will save the university some $250,000.

In September, Mitchelson said the university was facing a $25 million budget shortfall due to the impact of COVID-19.

Previously, furloughs have been announced for athletics, administration & finance, academic affairs, and for employees that provide auxiliary services such as student housing.

