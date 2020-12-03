Advertisement

Drive-through COVID-19 testing extended at Pitt County site

COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing(KY3)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Free drive-through COVID-19 testing in Pitt County will be extended another two weeks.

Testing at Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church will be extended until December 16. The testing has been going on at the site since mid-November.

The testing site is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. at the church on Hooker Road in Greenville.

You can pre-register for a test here or you can register on site. An ID is not required.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 100 emergency vehicles took part in the escort.
Funeral service set for fallen Nash County deputy
15 people were displaced by the duplex fire.
Greenville duplex fire ruled accidental
Convicted Greenville bank robber headed back to prison on gun possession charge
$12 Million fine for Singapore shipping company dumping trash in NC & other waters
This map shows county hot spots for the coronavirus.
COVID-19: Eight Eastern Carolina counties reporting more deaths

Latest News

ENC Cares - Great Toy Takeaway - Dec. '20
ECU is furloughing another round of employees.
WATCH LIVE NOW: ECU chancellor, other top administrators being furloughed
face mask
Police: Wake County store owner cited for discouraging masks
Yasin Jones Mugshot
Man faces attempted murder charges following shooting in Rocky Mount
Police charged 20-year-old Jahere Jones and a 17-year-old juvenile with murder.
POLICE: Two arrested in Rocky Mount teen murder