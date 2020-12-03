Drive-through COVID-19 testing extended at Pitt County site

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Free drive-through COVID-19 testing in Pitt County will be extended another two weeks.

Testing at Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church will be extended until December 16. The testing has been going on at the site since mid-November.

The testing site is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. at the church on Hooker Road in Greenville.

You can pre-register for a test here or you can register on site. An ID is not required.

