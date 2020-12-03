Advertisement

Counties complete recount in Supreme Court Race, Newby Leads by 401 Votes

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -All 100 North Carolina counties have completed the statewide recount in the North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice contest.

After the machine recount, Republican Paul Newby leads Democrat Cheri Beasley by 401 votes out of nearly 5.4 million cast in that race.

“The recount showed minor differences from canvassed vote totals, but did not change the outcome of the contest,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “We appreciate the hard work of the county boards of elections throughout the recount process.”

When the recount was requested, the margin between the candidates stood at 406 votes, favoring Newby. Several counties subsequently recanvassed, at which point the margin was 416 votes, favoring Newby.

After the recount, the margin is now 401 votes, favoring Newby.

Pursuant to state law, within 24 hours, Beasley, as the second-place candidate, may demand a hand-to-eye recount in a random sample of 3% of voting sites in each county. The State Board will hold a drawing to determine the random samples.

If the results of a hand-to-eye recount differ from the previous results within those precincts to the extent that extrapolating the amount of the change to the entire state would result in the reversing of the results, then a statewide hand-to-eye recount of all ballots would be conducted.

Meanwhile, both Supreme Court candidates have filed a total of more than 100 election protests that are either scheduled for consideration by the county boards of elections or have already been heard at the county level and appealed to the State Board. The State Board plans to hear the appeals once the county boards have completed the proceedings.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday the governor tightened mask requirements.
State to initially receive 85,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine
More than 100 emergency vehicles took part in the escort.
Funeral service set for fallen Nash County deputy
The mayor of Farmville has tested positive for COVID-19.
Farmville mayor tests positive for COVID-19
Top Left: Brandon Jemal Barfield, Keith Devone Anderson, Michael Anthony Ward, Terrell Davon...
Seven people arrested on drug charges
James Fredrick Hammontree arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple family members.
Man arrested for sexually abusing multiple family members

Latest News

Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht
Matt’s Forecast: Another morning in the 20s
Congressman G.K. Butterfield appointed to Senior Chief Deputy Whip
Congressman G.K. Butterfield appointed to Senior Chief Deputy Whip
Fire officials give advice on how to prevent fires this holiday season
Fire officials give advice on how to prevent fires this holiday season
Weather Authority Forecast
Weather Authority Forecast December 3, 2020
Funeral service set for fallen Nash County deputy
Funeral service set for fallen Nash County deputy