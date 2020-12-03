Congressman G.K. Butterfield appointed to Senior Chief Deputy Whip

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Congressman G.K. Butterfield has been appointed to Senior Chief Deputy Whip, which he says gives Eastern North Carolina a voice in the House of Representatives.

For the last 12 years, Butterfield has been a Chief Deputy Whip for the House of Representatives Democratic Caucus and Wednesday morning, was elevated to Senior.

Butterfield will be taking the spot of the late Congressman John Lewis.

Congressman Butterfield said he will among the leadership in the House and will participate in a lot of decision-making, good-payingalso giving voice to the eastern part of the state.

“I am honored to be entrusted with the position of Senior Chief Deputy Whip of the House Democratic Caucus for the 117th Congress. I am particularly humbled to assume the role previously held by the late Representative John Lewis who served in this distinguished position for many years. I appreciate the confidence of my friend and mentor, Congressman Jim Clyburn, who appointed me to this leadership role.” “I look forward to working with my colleagues in a bipartisan manner to pass legislation that will create good paying jobs and help the American economy build back better from the devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. I will support the Biden Administration’s legislative agenda as we work together to provide economic security to America’s families.”

Congressman Butterfield also touched on the president and his unwillingness to concede.

Butterfield said he doesn’t expect President Trump to concede but says he should relinquish power so the country can move forward.

