Congressman G.K. Butterfield appointed to Senior Chief Deputy Whip
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Congressman G.K. Butterfield has been appointed to Senior Chief Deputy Whip, which he says gives Eastern North Carolina a voice in the House of Representatives.
For the last 12 years, Butterfield has been a Chief Deputy Whip for the House of Representatives Democratic Caucus and Wednesday morning, was elevated to Senior.
Butterfield will be taking the spot of the late Congressman John Lewis.
Congressman Butterfield said he will among the leadership in the House and will participate in a lot of decision-making, good-payingalso giving voice to the eastern part of the state.
Congressman Butterfield also touched on the president and his unwillingness to concede.
Butterfield said he doesn’t expect President Trump to concede but says he should relinquish power so the country can move forward.
