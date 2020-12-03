CarolinaEast nurse talks about family battle with COVID-19

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Katie Buck works at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern where she takes care of COVID-19 patients every day, but a few months ago she transitioned from taking care of patients to taking care of her husband, son and herself when she contracted the virus.

Earlier in the year, the family was preparing for a trip to the Smoky Mountains where they would join Buck’s mom and dad. Their symptoms arrived shortly after they did and spread to her parents.

Buck says, “I just felt like, why did I go to the Smoky Mountains you know, knowing that my parents are there and I, you know have been working here obviously in the thick of it.”

Her dad waged a months-long fight with the deadly virus and eventually won.

Back at work, Buck found herself relating even more to the patients she’s been caring for. “I understood a little bit more of what the, what it’s like to cough like that and feel short of breath.”

With Thanksgiving behind us and Christmas on the way, Buck says before heading to see your loved ones -- take time to pause -- and think. “People are still going to have to make their own judgment call and sort of know who they’re visiting and you know could the coronavirus affect you know, significantly, like it did my dad.”

Those are risk assessments she values as she continues to care for eastern Carolinians.

