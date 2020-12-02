Utility payment help available for senior citizens & those with disabilities

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -As temperatures drop senior citizens and those with disabilities are now eligible for help paying for their heating costs.

North Carolina’s Low Income Energy Assistance Program, or LIEAP, began accepting applications Tuesday.

You can apply now by phone, mail, or visit your local social services office.

The federally funded program is run through your county’s social services department.

Once approved a one-time payment will be made directly to your home heating provider based on how much assistance you qualify for.

Bryan Everette, Pitt County Social Services says, " There will be people more in need this year, and this goes a long way in helping them to meet their heating needs.”

The program will run through March 31st or until all of the funds are exhausted.

