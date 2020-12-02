Teacher of the Week: Katie Beddard from Chicod School

PITT COUNTY, NC (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for December 2 is Katie Beddard, a kindergarten teacher at Chicod School.

Originally from Beaufort, Beddard made her way to Pitt County during her college years. She earned her undergraduate and master’s degree from ECU in Elementary Education.

After graduating, she began her teaching career at Snow Hill Primary School in 2006. While there, she earned her National Board Certification. In 2012, she transferred to Chicod School where she has been ever since.

Beddard has taught kindergarten throughout her entire 14 year teaching career. In that time, she has completed the Teacher Executive Institute and Teacher Leadership Institute, which she says helped her grow as a professional.

Beddard says she knew she wanted to be a teacher after watching her mother teach for 30 years. She says she enjoys working with young children and understands the responsibility that comes with laying the academic foundation for core subject areas.

She says her favorite thing about her job is teaching children how to read. “I love when I get to see their little ‘lightbulbs’ turn on,” Beddard said.

When she’s not in the classroom, Beddard enjoys spending time with her husband and two children.

The person who nominated Mrs. Beddard wrote, " I would like to nominate my child’s teacher Mrs. Beddard!

She has been a big influence in my daughter’s life since she started kindergarten this year. My daughter has a lot of sensory issues and has been in speech and OT since she was 3 years old. She has grown and learned some much in the last five months and she has come a long way with all the encouragement and help that Mrs. Beddard has provided for her.

I am very grateful for such a wonderful teacher at Chicod School.”

Congratulations Mrs. Beddard!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

