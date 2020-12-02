Swansboro employee tests positive for COVID-19

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County town is reporting a COVID-19 case and exposure to multiple employees.

Swansboro says that an employee tested positive for the virus on November 25th.

Officials say that person came in close contact on the 24th with three employees at the recreation center and three more employees at town hall.

We’re told those employees who had close contact are self-quarantining and receiving tests. No close contact with the public was reported.

The town says that it cleaned town hall and the rec center on Monday.

Officials say that town hall and the visitors center were on schedule to close to the public starting Tuesday.

The rec center reopened today with limited staff.

