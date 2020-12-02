Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Chilled sunshine on a beautiful Wednesday

A big frost is expected for sunrise Thursday
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wednesday & Thursday

Highs will again reach the upper 40s Wednesday under sunny skies with west winds at 10 mph. Winds will slowly turn to the south Thursday, pushing the mercury to the mid to upper 50s with continued sunny skies. Lows Wednesday night will fall to the upper 20s with calm winds by sunrise Thursday which is a perfect setup for frost.

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

An incoming storm system from the west will help bump our temps up while also increasing our chance of rain. Cloud cover will slowly spread over the eastern NC Friday with rain showers holding off until late Friday night into Saturday. At this point, it looks as though the rain will be clear of our coast by sunset Saturday, however colder air will follow the departing drops. Highs will reach the low 60s Friday, upper 60s Saturday and drop to the low 50s Sunday.

Most Read

On Monday the governor tightened mask requirements.
State to initially receive 85,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine
More than 100 emergency vehicles took part in the escort.
Body of fallen Nash County deputy escorted from Greenville
The mayor of Farmville has tested positive for COVID-19.
Farmville mayor tests positive for COVID-19
James Fredrick Hammontree arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple family members.
Man arrested for sexually abusing multiple family members
Top Left: Brandon Jemal Barfield, Keith Devone Anderson, Michael Anthony Ward, Terrell Davon...
Seven people arrested on drug charges

Latest News

Highway 11 closed Thursday morning in Kinston.
RIVER FLOODING: Neuse River at Kinston drops below major flood stage
Iota will bring catastrophic rains through Central America.
Hurricane Iota makes landfall as a category 4 storm
Weather Authority Forecast
Weather Authority Forecast for Monday, November 16th
Weather Authority Forecast For November 14, 2020
Weather Authority Forecast For November 14, 2020