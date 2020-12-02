Phillip’s Forecast: Chilled sunshine on a beautiful Wednesday

Wednesday & Thursday

Highs will again reach the upper 40s Wednesday under sunny skies with west winds at 10 mph. Winds will slowly turn to the south Thursday, pushing the mercury to the mid to upper 50s with continued sunny skies. Lows Wednesday night will fall to the upper 20s with calm winds by sunrise Thursday which is a perfect setup for frost.

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

An incoming storm system from the west will help bump our temps up while also increasing our chance of rain. Cloud cover will slowly spread over the eastern NC Friday with rain showers holding off until late Friday night into Saturday. At this point, it looks as though the rain will be clear of our coast by sunset Saturday, however colder air will follow the departing drops. Highs will reach the low 60s Friday, upper 60s Saturday and drop to the low 50s Sunday.