Pet of the Week: Barry Allen

Allen is a seven month old pit bull mix with a lot of personality!
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Barry Allen.

He’s a seven month old pit bull mix. Volunteers say he is the definition of goofy! He is very carefree, clumsy, silly and not afraid to show any of it.

They say he loves to learn new tricks and has recently mastered the sit command. He gets along well with other dogs and loves to play with the other dogs at the shelter. Volunteers say he will certainly add some spunk to your life!

To view all of the pets available at the humane society, click here.

