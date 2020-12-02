Nonprofits come together for joint Giving Tuesday event

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Tuesday is the kick-off of the giving season, better known as Giving Tuesday, which is a global event where people are encouraged to donate their time or give financially to nonprofit organizations.

Events that help these groups garner support have had to be altered because of COVID-19, but that didn’t stop one event from happening in New Bern.

Groups host drive-thru Giving Tuesday event (WITN)

New Bern Gives, which is hosted by the Nonprofit Council and the New Bern Chamber of Commerce, held a drive-thru donation event at Union Point Park.

For organizations like the Merci Clinic who have had to cancel their major fundraising event, this was a great opportunity to raise some funds and connect with the community. “It’s just a wonderful way for us to be able to get some money, get some support, get some volunteers and get some people to help and just get some recognition which is a wonderful thing,” said Merci Clinic Executive Director Barbara Krcmar.

Krcmar says it’s been a tough year for nonprofits. “We need money to keep going you know it’s kind of a scary time for nonprofits to be honest.” Krcmar explained that donations help cover expenses that grants typically can’t.

Tuesday’s event featured dozens of nonprofits from in and around Craven County including Veterans Employment Basecamp and Organic Garden who help disable and homeless veterans.

Executive director for the group, Lovay Wallace-Singleton explained that they offer a variety of programs all centered around helping veterans in need. “Our mission is to help homeless and disabled veterans with transitional employment and horticulture therapy but we also do so much more,” said Wallace-Singleton.

The event at the park only lasted from 11-1 pm, but many of these organizations say they have websites and social media sites where those interested can donate online.

