New blood donation site opens in Greenville

By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -With the need for blood growing every day, you can now help by visiting a new donation site in Greenville.

Officials from The Blood Connection held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday to signify the opening of the new donation site in the Vidant Wellness Center parking lot.

Officials say it only takes a few minutes to give blood and that donation goes to several hospitals in eastern Carolina, including Vidant.

Heather Moulder, with The Blood Connection, says, “Right now we really need convalescent plasma donations and being right near a COVID-19 donation site we are hoping to educate those people if they do test positive come and see us and donate the convalescent plasma to help those who are currently fighting COVID-19.”

The donation site will be open Monday through Friday from 1:00 pm until 6:00 pm.

It’ll also be open Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 am until 2:00 pm.

