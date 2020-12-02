Advertisement

Nearly half of Wilson County schools’ students fail classes in some grades

Wilson County Schools says 46% of students in those grades failed a class during the first nine...
Wilson County Schools says 46% of students in those grades failed a class during the first nine weeks of the school year.(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON, N.C. (AP) - Nearly half of third to 12th grade students at a North Carolina school district failed a class this school year while taking virtual classes.

Wilson County Schools says 46% of students in those grades failed a class during the first nine weeks of the school year. That’s more than double the rate from the same period last year.

WRAL-TV reports the first quarter of the school year was entirely remote. Elementary and middle school students then transitioned into hybrid learning.

Superintendent Dr. Lane Mills said in a statement that the outcome is “not what we want for our students and system.” He says it’s a pattern “happening across the state.”

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday the governor tightened mask requirements.
State to initially receive 85,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine
More than 100 emergency vehicles took part in the escort.
Body of fallen Nash County deputy escorted from Greenville
The mayor of Farmville has tested positive for COVID-19.
Farmville mayor tests positive for COVID-19
James Fredrick Hammontree arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple family members.
Man arrested for sexually abusing multiple family members
Top Left: Brandon Jemal Barfield, Keith Devone Anderson, Michael Anthony Ward, Terrell Davon...
Seven people arrested on drug charges

Latest News

WITN Programming Change Alert
WITN News to air on 7.2 Wednesday due to rescheduled NFL game
Swansboro Town Hall
Swansboro employee tests positive for COVID-19
More than 100 emergency vehicles took part in the escort.
Body of fallen Nash County deputy escorted from Greenville
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Chilled sunshine on a beautiful Wednesday
15 people were displaced by the duplex fire.
15 displaced in Greenville duplex fire