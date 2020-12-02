Nearly half of Wilson County schools’ students fail classes in some grades

WILSON, N.C. (AP) - Nearly half of third to 12th grade students at a North Carolina school district failed a class this school year while taking virtual classes.

Wilson County Schools says 46% of students in those grades failed a class during the first nine weeks of the school year. That’s more than double the rate from the same period last year.

WRAL-TV reports the first quarter of the school year was entirely remote. Elementary and middle school students then transitioned into hybrid learning.

Superintendent Dr. Lane Mills said in a statement that the outcome is “not what we want for our students and system.” He says it’s a pattern “happening across the state.”

