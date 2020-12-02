Advertisement

NCEL 12-01-20

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
On Monday the governor tightened mask requirements.
State to initially receive 85,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine
The mayor of Farmville has tested positive for COVID-19.
Farmville mayor tests positive for COVID-19
James Fredrick Hammontree arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple family members.
Man arrested for sexually abusing multiple family members
Top Left: Brandon Jemal Barfield, Keith Devone Anderson, Michael Anthony Ward, Terrell Davon...
Seven people arrested on drug charges
Deputy Jared Allison
UPDATE: Nash Co. deputy dies from injuries in crash

NCEL 12 1
Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht
Matt’s Forecast: Hard freeze Wednesday morning
Convicted Greenville bank robber headed back to prison on gun possession charge
$12 Million fine for Singapore shipping company dumping trash in NC & other waters