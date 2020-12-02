Advertisement

Holiday sale days see less spending overall this year

(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (NBC) - The National Retail Federation says fewer shoppers bought gifts during the five-day period from Black Friday to Cyber Monday compare to last year.

The Federation says about 186.4 million shoppers bought holiday gifts, food or decorations from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday. That’s about three million fewer shoppers than 2019.

Average spending on gifts, decorations and food was a little more than $300, down about $50 from last year.

Shoppers concentrated less of their shopping during the time period, since many began buying items in October.

The group forecasts overall spending for the entire season will increase by between 3.6% and 5.2%, year-over-year.

