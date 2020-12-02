Advertisement

Food boxes provided for those in need in Greenville

By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -One local group braved the cold Tuesday to give back to the Greenville community.

Volunteers helped load up food boxes that will go to families in need.

The boxes have canned goods and other foods like applesauce.

Area school social workers identified students that needed extra food and were on hand to help deliver the 500 boxes that were donated.

The event was organized by Church’s Outreach Network and assisted by other local organizations.

Pastor Rodney Coles with Church’s Outreach Network says, “With the coronavirus going around and people who passed away, to see a smile and hear laughter means so much today to me.”

One organization also donated blankets, while Two Men and a Truck donated close to forty jackets.

