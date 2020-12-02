Advertisement

Flights to be grounded at PGV through beginning of 2021

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 1, 2020
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -When American Airlines suspended service at Pitt-Greenville Airport back in October, December 1st was a target date for flights to resume. It now appears that flights will be grounded for a bit longer.

The PGV website says flights are set to resume on January 5th.

The service was expected to only stop for about a month, but American extended that to December and now January.

The airport announced in August that the airline was dropping flights starting Wednesday, October 7 because of low demand during the pandemic.

The changes have affected flights for 15 of American Airlines’ smaller airports.

