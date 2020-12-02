ECU rolls past NC Wesleyan in home opener, 91-62

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) — Jayden Gardner scored a game-high 27 points on 11-of-12 shooting to lead the ECU men’s basketball team past NC Wesleyan 91-62 in the Pirates’ home opener Tuesday inside Minges Coliseum.

Full Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2020/12/1/mens-basketball-pirates-ease-by-n-c-wesleyan.aspx

ECU Postgame Zoom Interviews: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uXxC6pGxS-8

Brandon Suggs added 14 points for East Carolina (2-0). Tristen Newton scored 11 and Bitumba Baruti dropped 10.

Damon McDowell had 26 points for the Battling Bishops (0-3). Isaiah Lewis added 14 points.

The Pirates next face Radford on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. inside Minges Coliseum. No fans are allowed to attend.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.