Convicted Greenville bank robber headed back to prison on gun possession charge

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A Greenville man previously convicted in a bank robbery is headed back to prison after being sentenced for having a gun as a felon.

Jerome Little of Greenville was sentenced to 7-years and three months.

According to court documents and statements made in court, the charge arose from a long-term investigation that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives conducted using an undercover warehouse in Kinston.

During the investigation, agents used the location—outfitted with audio and video monitoring equipment—to make controlled purchases of firearms and drugs from multiple individuals.

In August 2018, a confidential informant notified ATF that Little was interested in selling a rifle that resembled an AR-15. Undercover officers and Little negotiated a price and arranged a meeting. On August 22, 2018, Little arrived at the warehouse carrying a suit bag. He contacted the undercover agent and unzipped the bag to reveal a loaded Mossberg .22 rifle and 325 rounds of ammunition. On a recorded video, Little sold the rifle to the agent.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime.

