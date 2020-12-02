Advertisement

Coleman, No. 17 Texas beat No. 14 UNC 69-67 for Maui title

Texas forward Jericho Sims (20) and North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) tip off for the...
Texas forward Jericho Sims (20) and North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) tip off for the start of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Maui Invitational, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Asheville, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)(Kathy Kmonicek | AP)
By AARON BEARD
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Matt Coleman III hit a stepback jumper with 0.1 seconds left to help No. 17 Texas beat No. 14 North Carolina 69-67 on Wednesday to win the relocated Maui Invitational.

South Central’s Day’Ron Sharpe scored eight points and grabbed five rebounds in 16 minutes off the bench.

Coleman finished with 22 points and was the tournament’s most valuable player for the Longhorns (4-0), who blew a 16-point lead late in the first half and fell behind with about 2½ minutes left. Coleman and Kai Jones both came up big in the critical moments for Texas, securing the Longhorns’ first Maui title in their fifth appearance in the tournament.

Jones had 12 points, including a tying jumper with 2:19 left and then a transition dunk with 41.2 seconds remaining that pushed Texas to a 67-65 lead. UNC’s Leaky Black answered with two free throws with 25.6 seconds left, only to see Coleman make a tough shot against RJ Davis that hit the rim, bounced off the backboard and dropped through the net.

Garrison Brooks had 18 points for the Tar Heels (3-1) despite playing through an ankle injury that sent him to the locker room at least twice.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

