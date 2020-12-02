Beaufort County offering free COVID-19 testing throughout December

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - People hoping to get tested for COVID-19 have free options in Beaufort County throughout December.

Every Monday, you can get tested at Fresh Anointing Church at 820 Highway 33, Aurora, NC, 27806.

On Wednesdays, you can get tested at The Wilkinson Center, 144 W. Main St., Belhaven, NC, 27810.

And on Fridays, except Christmas, you can get tested at Spring Garden Missionary Baptist Church, 526 Gladden St., Washington, NC, 27889.

Hours at all locations are from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

